Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, Asks Judge To Postpone Trial Kenneth Petty's legal team is requesting more time to prepare for trial. Kenneth is due in court June 29th but his team is asking the trial be delayed until August 10th. The reason for the request is he has two new lawyers on his legal team that need more time to prepare for trail. Kenneth was arrested in LA and when the officers ran his information it was revealed he moved from NY to LA and did not register as a sex offender. He is facing 10 years in jail.