As we discussed in an earlier article, there is a lot that can happen this summer to determine how the 2021-2022 season will look for the Dallas Stars. While the previous article previewed the best case scenarios, here we will talk about the worst. This upcoming season is a big one for the Stars. They have many key players nearing the end of their contracts and others who are in the last part of their careers. Expectations will be high but there remains a lot of business to take care of before the puck drops.