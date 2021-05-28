Prosecutors: 14-year-old Florida boy stabbed 13-year-old girl 114 times, now being charged as an adult

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering a 13-year-old Jacksonville girl is now being charged as an adult.

Aiden Fucci has been in a juvenile justice facility in Daytona Beach since he was arrested earlier this month.

Fucci is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tristyn Bailey.

Prosecutors say he stabbed Tristyn 114 times with a knife.

“It was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we could make,” a state attorney said.

Prosecutors said Fucci told friends he planned to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them, but no one reported him.

Investigators said he is the only suspect in Tristyn’s murder.

