Thomas Delaney is very happy at Borussia Dortmund, but is leaving all doors open as far as his future is concerned. With just over one year left on his Borussia Dortmund contract, Thomas Delaney’s future has been the subject of a lot of speculation in recent weeks. Premier League side Southampton are said to be one of the teams interested in signing him. But Delaney is not giving much thought to his future, and is only focused on the European Championships at the moment.