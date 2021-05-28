Tracking showers for the first half of the long weekend

NEW forecast details showing showers for Friday. Today & Tonight: The cold front is approaching our area, and some speedy showers out ahead of it will bring us some rain today. The showers are weakening as they approach the area, but they will still likely show up as scattered showers later this morning. Areas further north and west are most likely to see some rain before all the action dies out. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s or a bit cooler if you catch a shower. Later this afternoon it will be possible to see another round of showers before the sun goes down. Areas further south and east will be more likely to see afternoon rain. Into the overnight hours, we will dry out with temperatures near 70 degrees.