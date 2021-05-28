NCAA Basketball: Top 10 head coaching hires from the year 2002

After many ups and downs this past season, the head coach of the women’s basketball team, Nicole Powell, is enjoying her time at home with her family and 11-month old baby. This past season was full of memorable moments of victory and a dash of uncertainty. Powell was announced as head coach in March of 2020, but due to the pandemic, she could not meet the team in person until seven months later in October. During her first year, Powell made history with the Highlanders being the first team to beat USC in an intense 54-52 victory. Additionally, she also helped athletes on the team make history with Jordan Webster earning the Big West All-freshman honor 一the second time in the program’s history 一 and Keilani Cooper earned the All-Conference selection honor.