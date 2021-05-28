NCAA Basketball: Top 10 head coaching hires from the year 2002
Take yourselves back to the year 2002. Juan Dixon and the Maryland Terrapins have just won their first national championship, cementing the legacy of coach Gary Williams. Back then, it was names like Drew Gooden, David West, and Jason Williams who were stars of the NCAA Basketball game long before their NBA careers would begin. Times were so wild that the coach of the year was Ben Howland, back when he was still at Pittsburgh.bustingbrackets.com