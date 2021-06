As Chicago tries to return to normal, the Bulls are trying to do the opposite. While missing the playoffs yet again was not the ideal way to start the Arturas Karnisovas and Billy Donovan era, the 2020-21 season still offered fans a glimpse at a much brighter tomorrow. For the first time in quite some time, we not only heard about a much healthier environment behind the scenes, but we saw it established on the court. Sure, the Bulls had their ups and downs, but the lack of LaVine eye-rolls and embarrassing coach quotes alone felt like sitting in front of a fan with your tongue out after a hot summer run. Combine that with promising words about the direction of the Bulls’ new organization from veterans like Thaddeus Young and Garrett Temple, and it’s hard not to feel a sense of confidence in Year 2 of the revamped regime.