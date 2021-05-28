World shares higher...Senate eyes tech bill
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are up today, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. In early trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris also added 0.4%. In London, the FTSE 100 picked up 0.4%. In Asian trading, Tokyo closed 2.1% higher, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained less than 0.1%. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.2%. On Wall Street, Dow and S&P 500 futures are higher.kdow.biz