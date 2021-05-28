This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Metallic Gold Hardware

Thanks to the passion of Paul George, Nike and Sony are at arm’s length. So colorways like the one found on this Air Force 1 may be much more than just a coincidence. Similar to the athlete’s own collaborations, this pair incorporates all of the console’s signature colors. However, while the aforementioned may identify with the new generation, the AF1 here ostensibly prefers the PS2 and its library of classics. Black tumbled leathers dress the base in near entirety, adding texture against the knit grain of the indented Swoosh. White midsoles contrast heavily below, while pops of blue appear on the forefoot and vamp’s mini check as well as the tongue and heel pull branding.