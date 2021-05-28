Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Metallic Gold Hardware

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear will add chains and hardware to the Air Force 1, keeping it fashionable and up with the times. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes highlighted with Black on the panels, laces, heel, tongue, liner, and insoles while Beige leather appears on the overlays and toe. Next, the hardware on the sides, eyelets, and lace jewel and chain feature Metallic Gold. More Gold lands on the branding while a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.

