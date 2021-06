The Philadelphia 76ers suffered an epic collapse in Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. Here are three individuals who are the most to blame. Many basketball fans tuned out of Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks thinking it was over. The 76ers had a 26-point lead over the Hawks, and it was seemingly over. But then, the 76ers had a collapse of epic proportions, as they ended up losing 109-106.