Former People Can Fly Devs Form Gruby Entertainment to Make New First-Person Shooter

By Liam Wiseman
IGN
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small group of staff from Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment developers People Can Fly have splintered off to create their own new studio, Gruby Entertainment. A report from GamesIndustry reveals the new team is set to work on a brand new first-person shooter franchise, which isn’t a surprising move for developers with such an action game pedigree. Gruby is set to work with publisher Super.com, which has previously released games like Raji: An Ancient Epic, Retro Machina, and Alchemist Adventure.

