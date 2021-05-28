Former People Can Fly Devs Form Gruby Entertainment to Make New First-Person Shooter
A small group of staff from Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment developers People Can Fly have splintered off to create their own new studio, Gruby Entertainment. A report from GamesIndustry reveals the new team is set to work on a brand new first-person shooter franchise, which isn’t a surprising move for developers with such an action game pedigree. Gruby is set to work with publisher Super.com, which has previously released games like Raji: An Ancient Epic, Retro Machina, and Alchemist Adventure.www.ign.com