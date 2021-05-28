Former People Can Fly Devs Form Gruby Entertainment to Make New First-Person Shooter

League of Legends players who’ve been active since the great item overhaul of the 2021 season should by now be well-acquainted with those items, but there are also some new and reworked ones coming in the future that you’ll have to familiarize yourself with. Riot Games teased those new and renovated items this week in an Ask Riot post where it previewed some of the plans for the two new items that’ll be added as well as the future of Sanguine Blade.