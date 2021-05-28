Cancel
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Memorial Day Weekend Outlook Unlike in a number of recent years, this Memorial Day weekend will not be cold, wet, and snowy. In fact it will be quite the opposite as high pressure overspreads much of the West. Before everyone heads out for the weekend, here are some weather nuggets to factor into your travel preparations. * Thunderstorms: Isolated afternoon storms are possible over the Sierra high terrain this weekend with 1 in 5 chances on Saturday and 1 in 10 on Sunday. Anyone in the mountains should prepare for rapid temperature drops, small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and erratic outflow winds if a storm develops nearby. * Heat: Warming temperatures are forecast through the weekend, becoming hot Sunday and Monday with highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s in Western Nevada and the upper 70s for mountain communities. With nearly full sunshine and light winds, heat health impacts are possible for those sensitive to heat or those outdoors for extended periods of time. Even hotter and more impactful temperatures, approaching records, are projected Tuesday-Thursday next week. * Lakes, Rivers, and Streams: With those hotter temperatures, a good portion of the last remaining snowpack may melt helping increase flows in mountain creeks and streams. While flows are expected to still be quite low for this time of year, the water will be fairly cold and can catch people off-guard. Lake water temperatures have not warmed and thermal shock will be a threat to those seeking a quick cool-off by jumping into lake waters. Personal flotation devices are recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
