Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)
Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com