IPPLF stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $16.96. A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday, April 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.