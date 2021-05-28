Cancel
Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$14,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,835.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 844.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tracy L. Hofmeister Sells 2,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $90,329.67 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.48.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Insider Sells 200,150 Shares of Stock

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Update

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.