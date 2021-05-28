Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock
MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com