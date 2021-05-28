JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.