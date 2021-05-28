Cancel
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

