Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Acquires $24,450.00 in Stock
Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Walter Amy Von acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $24,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com