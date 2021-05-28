Cancel
Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Acquires $24,450.00 in Stock

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Director Walter Amy Von acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $24,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

www.modernreaders.com
Businessmodernreaders.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

ONCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse Acquires 1,000 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse purchased 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Economyslatersentinel.com

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Acquires 2,021 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Kristin Yarema purchased 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Electronicsmodernreaders.com

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Universal Electronics worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Other institutional investors also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.09. 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 0.7% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsWKRB News

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy”...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down to $81.64

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.64, but opened at $77.55. Oracle shares last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 694,065 shares trading hands. Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,521.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stockstickerreport.com

Ergoteles LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 833,557 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.77% of Terminix Global worth $174,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger Sells 2,930 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$510.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post sales of $510.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.