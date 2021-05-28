Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Bank#Zacks Investment Research#Scotiabank#International Banking#Scotia Capital#Td Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Bns#Fil Ltd#Norges Bank#Cibc Asset Management Inc#Canadian Banking#Global Wealth Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PageGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PageGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.
Marketscom-unik.info

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “
StocksWKRB News

Saputo Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SAP)

SAP opened at C$36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$42.42.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TFII)

NYSE:TFII traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. 180,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,925. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “. A number of other equities research analysts also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
StocksWKRB News

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 6,680 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MarketsWKRB News

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “
Industrymodernreaders.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Mckinney, TXmodernreaders.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.