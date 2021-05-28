The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America's premier financial institutions and Canada's most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital."