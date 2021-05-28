eWomenNetwork To Promote Northern Colorado Businesswomen

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venterra Realty CEO, John Foresi, has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. Small & Medium Business Category. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual awards recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. With approximately 750,000 small & medium businesses in the US, this segment represents a significant component of the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor internationally. John Foresi ranked #18 in the U.S. for this prestigious award with a 99% approval rating among a very large peer group. The average CEO approval rating is 73%. In the context of 2020's turmoil, this is an especially remarkable achievement and is a reflection of Venterra team members' trust in him as a leader, even during challenging times.