Colorado State

eWomenNetwork To Promote Northern Colorado Businesswomen

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 19 days ago
New Managing Director, Julie Ulstrup, has been appointed to lead the Northern Colorado chapter of eWomenNetwork to assist area women in building business relationships and finding new ways to turn networking interactions into new clients and increased sales transactions. “According to the Small Business Association, women are starting businesses at...

northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

