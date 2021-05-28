Insider Selling: PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Sells $26,160.00 in Stock
PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com