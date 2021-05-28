Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.