Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).