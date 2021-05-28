Cancel
Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46. The company...

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Barclays Increases Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 900

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.09. 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 214,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $88.00

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.
Stockstickerreport.com

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Rises By 32.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 13th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

RAADR Inc (OTCMKTS:RDAR) Stock Corrects After The News

RAADR Inc (OTCMKTS:RDAR) which is known as an ‘internet anti-bullying company’ has tanked by 18% this morning after the company announced changes to its business strategy description. The announcement has clearly not been appreciated by the market but the company did point out that the change in description does not...
Stockstickerreport.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 52.3%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stockstickerreport.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 2,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 148,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 29,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,541,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Expands By 45.4%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.