Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indian city’s death data suggests official tally of COVID fatalities is too low

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURAT, India (Reuters) – At least seven crematoriums and graveyards in India’s western city of Surat saw a more than three-fold rise in the number of cremations and burials last month compared with a year ago, suggesting many more COVID-19 fatalities than an official tally. The data, gathered from site...

q957.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Covid#Fatality#Death Certificates#Covid#Reuters#Tsunami Of Bodies#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is now in every council in England bar one, official data shows as mutant strain now makes up 96 per cent of all cases after nearly tripling in a week

The Indian Covid variant has now been detected in every part of England bar one, official data show as the mutant strain spirals out of control in the country. Public Health England confirmed to MailOnline today the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall is the only area in the country to have not recorded at least one case of the 'Delta' variant.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Shocked by COVID Deaths, Young Indians Rush for Life Insurance

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Like many other twenty-somethings in India, Beverly Coutinho kept postponing buying a life insurance policy, until a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths made her confront her own mortality. "I saw people my own age dying, which prompted me to get life insurance immediately," says Coutinho, a...
Public Healthshortpedia.com

'Devoid of any epidemiological or scientific evidence': Centre rubbishes report claiming 5-7 times more COVID-19 deaths than official data

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday rubbished The Economist's recent report on COVID-19 death toll in India as "purely speculative". The report had claimed that "the government's numbers represent a disturbingly small fraction of the real figure". "It is a speculative article, which is without any basis and seems to be misinformed," the Ministry said.
Public Healthkashmirdespatch.com

60K New COVID Cases, 2,726 Deaths in India; Tally Over 2.95 Cr

New Delhi, June 15: India’s Covid caseload continued to fall with the country recording 60,461 new cases, lowest since March 29 and 2,726 fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. This is the...
Public Healthmacaubusiness.com

India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 29,823,546

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 29,823,546 on Saturday, with 60,753 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry. Besides, 1,647 more patients died during the period, taking the death toll to 385,137. This was the 12th consecutive day when less than 100,000 daily cases were registered...
POTUSUS News and World Report

As Death Rate Slows, U.S. Exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 Fatalities

(Reuters) - The United States on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4. The early...
Worldq957.com

Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million – Reuters tally

(Reuters) – Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several...
IndustryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Novavax data suggests its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. The vaccine was about 90% effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said. While demand for COVID-19 shots in...
WorldForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 179 million and Russia passes U.K. fatalities to lead Europe

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 179 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.88 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, while deaths total 602,462. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 150.4 million, or 45.3% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45% on Tuesday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 65.5%. The so-called delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, first detected in India, now represents more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. in the last two weeks, or double what it was when the Centers for Disease Control last reported on the variant’s prevalence, the Associated Press reported. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned that the U.S. could be following the United Kingdom’s course, where the variant has become the dominant strain due to rapid spread among youth.
Worldsanjosesun.com

New data suggests low risk of COVID-19 reinfection: PHE

London [UK], June 20 (ANI): Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday published population surveillance data on possible coronavirus (COVID-19) reinfections and said that the new data suggests a low risk of virus in the population. The data was published to help monitor and understand the risk of people contracting COVID-19...
Public Healthwsau.com

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from Indonesia over COVID-19 fears

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from Friday, deeming the country’s arrivals “extremely high risk” for the coronavirus. The Hong Kong government said late on Wednesday it was suspending flights after the number of imported COVID-19 cases from Indonesia crossed thresholds set by the global financial hub.
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 head toward 180 million and death toll edges closer to 4 million

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 179.6 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.89 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 602,837. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 150.8 million, or 45.4% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45.3% on Wednesday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 65.6% from 65.5%, as the vaccine drive continues to lose steam. CDC officials meeting to discuss rare cases of heart inflammation in mostly adolescents and young adults after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines acknowledged a likely link but said the benefits of the jabs still outweigh the risks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would move to add a warning about the rare condition to the vaccines,Reuters reported.
Public Healthnewagebd.net

Experts question Bangladesh official Covid death toll

Experts say that the official account of the rise in daily Covid deaths over the past two weeks is an underestimation of the actual mortality hike in Bangladesh as only RT-PCR positive cases have made it to the official death figure. Beside the RT-PCR test, having a maximum sensitivity of...
Public Healthlatinamericanews.net

Live COVID-19 updates: India's tally crosses 30 million

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. MANILA -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,353 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,372,232. The death toll climbed...
Healthnewagebd.net

India may restart exporting Covid vaccines in end of July, August

India, depending on the scale of production of vaccines within the country, is aiming at July-end or August to at least release those vaccines that have been bought by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal and are now in pending status, reported The Print on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Indian high commissioner to...
Indianewagebd.net

Indian police arrest four in Kashmir in Israeli embassy blast case

Nearly five months after a bomb exploded outside the high-security Israeli Embassy in Delhi, Indian police have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of four youths in Kashmir. ‘The four youths, all college students in the age group of 20-15 years, were nabbed by the special cell...