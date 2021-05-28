Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.16 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $63,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.