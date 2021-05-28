Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.16 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bldr#Builders Firstsource#Sec#Bldr#Sec#Nvwm Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Barclays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.40% from the company’s previous close.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 69.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Has $424.47 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,891,118 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $424,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,308 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Anika Therapeutics worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksWKRB News

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Invests $254,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR...
StocksWKRB News

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $296,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted...
StocksWKRB News

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Prothena worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $63.97 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $63,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $259,000 Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 98.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei Sells 50,100 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.14 Million Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital comprises 3.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 13th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.