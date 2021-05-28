Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.16 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,498 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 158,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.'s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $39,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.