Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.48.