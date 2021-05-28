Cancel
Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 1.3%

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €28.20 ($33.18) and last traded at €27.50 ($32.35). Approximately 13,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.15 ($31.94).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €46.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 2,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 437,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 4.4%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 2,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 942 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Akouos as of its most recent SEC filing.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.48.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the May 13th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.1 days.
Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 3.7%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 4,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “
Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,506 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Phreesia accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $974,738.96 and $13,315.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.48. 673,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 431,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.