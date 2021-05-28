Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 1.3%

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.07 ($55.37).