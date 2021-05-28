Cancel
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 19 days ago

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “. Separately, Gabelli raised...

www.modernreaders.com
#Zacks Investment Research#Asrt#Investment#Assertio Holdings Inc#Nasdaq Asrt#Virtu Financial Llc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Littlejohn Co#Northern Trust Corp Now#Indocin#Assertio Daily Enter
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,224.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “
StocksWKRB News

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.46.
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $13,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Conway, ARWKRB News

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “
StocksWKRB News

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.42. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands. EVLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,199,343 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.90% of U.S. Silica worth $154,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsWKRB News

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Drops By 24.4%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during...
Stockscom-unik.info

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.