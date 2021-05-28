Cancel
Green Bay, WI

One person hit by car, another shot in G. B.

whby.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was shot and another was hit by a car on Green Bay’s east side last night. Officers were called to an area near Acme Street and University Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police found a person who had been hit by a car. Another person showed up at a...

www.whby.com
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
#Police
