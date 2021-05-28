RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $700.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $540.94.