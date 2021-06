Raleigh, N.C. — We have a hummingbird feeder hanging behind the door going out to the backyard on the screened-in porch. Now, this isn't the first hummingbird reference I've used in these rambling thoughts before or after playoff games, but you can learn a lot from watching nature at work. The hummingbirds are always hungry, always crowding and fighting for position at the feeder. If they don't get to the sugar water first there might be nothing left. There's a lesson to be learned there, I think...