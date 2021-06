[Editor’s note: The following review contains minor spoilers for Season 2 of “Love, Victor.”]. With an avalanche of LGBTQ+ content releasing every month, the days of squinting for a glimpse of queer representation seem to be safely behind us. But quantity does not always guarantee quality, especially when it comes to stories about marginalized identities. When 20th Century Fox released “Love, Simon” in 2018, it was the first studio movie to feature a gay teen coming out story. Though it was cheesy as hell, the comedy warmed the hearts of queer audiences of all ages, most of whom had never seen a reflection of their young selves in a big-screen movie with A-list stars.