The 37-year-old decided to make use of an option which allowed him to cut short his contract six months early. Boca Juniors idol Carlos Tevez has confirmed that he will be leaving the Argentine giants with immediate effect, as he is mentally “not ready” to compete right now. However, he has not officially announced his football retirement for good, saying he currently intends to walk away from the game “but maybe in three months I wake up and I want to play again”.