KUWAIT CITY, June 12: There are no proven cases in Kuwait thus far of the coronavirus Delta variant, more commonly known as the Indian variant, the Ministry of Health underlined on Saturday. The announcement is based on Ministry of Health findings after an ongoing in-depth laboratory review, according to a ministry statement. An announcement will be made in the event of the presence of any new variants, added the ministry. It went on to urge the public to commit to preventive and health safety measures.