Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – National Bank of Canada beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strength in its financial markets and wealth management units and a fall in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses. Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$801 million ($662.31 million), or C$2.25...

q957.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Bank Of Canada#Reuters#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Q1 Revenue Falls, Beats Estimates

BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO said, “This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund. On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products.” (See BlackBerry stock chart on TipRanks)
Businesskfgo.com

Nike profit, sales beat estimates on strong demand from Americans leaving lockdown

(Reuters) -Nike Inc’s quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as Americans stepping out of pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending the sneaker maker’s shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to leisure-wear and comfortable pajamas, consumers...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

FedEx Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FedEx Corporation (FDX):. -Earnings: $1.87 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.33 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $6.88 in Q4 vs. -$1.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $5.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.99 per share -Revenue: $22.6 billion in Q4 vs. $17.4 billion in the same period last year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Nike revenue beats estimates on North America growth

June 24 (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out after a year with stimulus money in their pockets splurged on footwear and apparel. Total revenue rose to $12.34 billion for the fourth quarter from $6.31 billion a year earlier when...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

IHS Markit Ltd. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year. The company's earnings came in at $159.0 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $71.7 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported...
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Royal Bank of Canada: 3.5% to 5.9% Yield From This Top Foreign Bank

Long-time readers of Income Investors would know that the big Canadian banks are some of the best-kept income secrets in today’s stock market. They have a track record of paying reliable dividends through thick and thin, and for the most part, they’ve offered higher dividend yields than many of their U.S. counterparts.
Financial ReportsThe Independent

Travis Perkins to beat profit guidance as surge in demand continues

Builders’ merchants Travis Perkins has said it expects to post profits “materially ahead” of expectations for 2021 after shaking off cost rises and supply issues. Shares in the company, which spun-off its Wickes retail arm earlier this year, jumped after it released the trading update. Travis Perkins said “high levels...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form FWP ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Filed by: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The information in this preliminary terms supplement is not complete and may be changed. Royal Bank of Canada is offering Auto-Callable Contingent Coupon Barrier Notes (the “Notes”) linked to the common stock (the “Reference Stock”) of Kohl’s Corporation (the “Reference Stock Issuer”). The Notes are our senior unsecured obligations, will pay a quarterly Contingent Coupon at the rate and under the circumstances specified below, and will have the terms described in the documents described above, as supplemented or modified by this terms supplement.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Smith & Wesson’s Q4 Results Beat Estimates

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, driven by significant growth in net sales. The company reported quarterly net sales of $322.9 million, growing 67.3% from the prior year. Moreover, it surpassed the consensus estimate of $259.8 million. The company reported...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Bank watchdog in Canada signals confidence with capital lift

Canada's banking regulator raised a key capital requirement for large domestic banks, a signal that it considers the economic risks of the Covid-19 pandemic to have largely subsided. The country's bank superintendent said Thursday it will raise the domestic stability buffer to 2.5% from 1%, beginning in October. The regulator...
Financial ReportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Amdocs falls short of earnings estimate but beats on revenue

CHESTERFIELD — Amdocs Ltd. on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $119.1 million. The Chesterfield-based company reported a profit of 91 cents per share, or $1.13 adjusted for one-time gains and costs. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$40.00

Several other analysts have also commented on LB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.70.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Honest Co. Beats Estimates in First Post-IPO Earnings Release

Shares of The Honest Co. Inc. (HNST) - Get Report were down slightly on Wednesday following the release of the consumer brands company's fiscal first-quarter results. The Los Angeles, Calif.-based firm reported a net loss of 5 cents per share for the quarter on revenue of $81 million. Analysts were expecting the company to report a net loss of 6 cents per share on revenue of $79.3 million.
Stocksinvesting.com

Lennar Rises After Beating Earnings, Topline Estimates

Investing.com – Lennar (NYSE: LEN ) shares rose close to 4% on Thursday with sentiment for the stock boosted by the company exceeding estimates in the latest quarter. The company’s homebuilding gross margin of 26.1% was the highest for any second quarter in its history, driven by booming sales prices in most of the markets.
Financial Reportsb975.com

Cloud service demand helps Oracle beat profit, revenue expectations

(Reuters) -Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, steered by demand for its cloud services as people continued to work remotely. Oracle’s cloud platform, which competes with Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, has benefited from businesses opting for hybrid-work models. The company has...