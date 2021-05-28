National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates

Several other analysts have also commented on LB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.70.