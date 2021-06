The Dallas Mavericks were knocked out by the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Luka Doncic was the best player on the court, but the Mavs supporting cast did not give him enough help. Kristaps Porzingis struggled to find his footing in the series. He averaged just 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks over the seven games.