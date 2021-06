France knew it wouldn’t be easy. Winning a Euros or a World Cup, regardless of how strong your team is and how big a favourite you are, is never simple or straight forward. The French knew this before facing Hungary on Saturday in front of 55,000 fans, and they know it even more after emerging from the Puskas Arena with only a 1-1 draw in their second group game of Euro 2020. Nothing will be given to them in this tournament. They will have to go and earn it. They can’t afford to take anything for granted and on Saturday, they were issued a good warning by the Hungarians, who, while not as talented as the French, and without a Kylian Mbappe, played with a lot of belief and heart.