Tampa Bay will face Carolina in second round of NHL playoffs

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — The series is set. The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. "You knew if we got through this series, whether it was Florida or Tampa [Bay] for me, it was going to be the next best team, I think, in the League," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour told NHL.com. "We're getting the Stanley Cup champs. We know what we're up against. We're going to have to be as good as we can to have a chance against these guys, especially now when they've got their full group back. It's a great challenge for us. We'll give it all we've got."

