Evercade VS Mini Console Brings Multi-Player Nostalgia Back to the TV

Hailing from a time where Japanese horror reined supreme, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, will be returning and getting a modern update. As the fifth mainline game, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was first released on the Nintendo Wii U. Sadly, it was a console that didn’t see the same level of success as the Wii and that meant not many folks got to try it. With the modern remake, players can look forward to new costumes and photo modes exclusive to the remake, as well as updated visuals.