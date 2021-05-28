Evercade VS Mini Console Brings Multi-Player Nostalgia Back to the TV
Blaze Entertainment put together a handheld gaming system that lets you enjoy retro gaming with a 4.3-inch screen—the Evercade. Sometimes, though, it’s nice to be able to play those games on a big screen. Sure, you can connect the handheld Evercade to your TV via its Mini HDMI port, but a dedicated system for your TV is going to perform better. The new Evercade VS mini console connects to your TV, sending the game at 1080p for “top-of-the-line emulation.”manofmany.com