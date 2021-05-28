Cancel
Cillian Murphy remembers Helen McCrory: “She was just so cool and fun”

By Beth Webb
NME
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCillian Murphy has paid homage to his Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory, who died of cancer in April aged 52. McCrory had starred as the Shelby family matriarch Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders since the show debuted in 2013. She was one of only four cast members to appear in every episode.

www.nme.com
