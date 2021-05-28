Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan extends virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
Times Daily
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japan extended a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas for 20 more days on Friday, with infections still not slowing as it prepares to host the Olympics in just over 50 days. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Digital Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso dips most since February as virus curbs extended

* Peso hits lowest since May 28 * Singapore stocks at near 3-week high * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso fell the most in almost four months on Tuesday after partial coronavirus curbs were prolonged and quarantine measures tightened in some parts of the country until end-June to control infections. Most other emerging Asian currencies traded flat to slightly lower as the U.S. dollar held steady and Treasury yields recovered from three-month lows ahead of a much anticipated Federal Reserve meeting. Among regional stocks, Singapore's benchmark index climbed 0.8%. The Monetary Authority of Singapore on Monday released a survey which forecast the country's 2021 gross domestic product to expand more than expected. In the Philippines, the peso fell 0.4% to a more than two-week low and was set for its worst day since Feb. 25 after President Rodrigo Duterte extended restrictions on Monday. "Despite seeing the vaccination in full swing, cases have plateaued at a relatively high daily count of 6,000, complicating the full reopening of the economy," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at Dutch bank ING. "Mobility curbs, partial and full, imposed for the entirety of Q2 point to a lower than predicted GDP report," he said, adding that some traders were also defensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting. The U.S. central bank could shed more light on its next policy steps, including when it will begin tapering its bond buying programme and tighten ultra-easy monetary settings. Stocks in Manila recouped earlier losses and added as much as 0.9%, however, partly helped by consumer stocks which Mapa said benefited from increased dining capacity allowed in some parts of the Philippines. The Indonesian rupiah lost 0.3% as it continued to hand back some recent gains before a Bank Indonesia (BI) meeting on Thursday. There was little effect on markets from a jump in Indonesia's May exports and imports, or from a BI statement that it was watching for possible policy tightening in the U.S. through to 2022. Separately, data showed foreigners were net buyers of Asian bonds in May, helped by a drop in U.S. bond yields and a recovery in the region's economic activity, though the risk of spiking infections kept buying at a four-month low. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 6.4 basis points at 6.423% ** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Singapore Exchange up 1.8%, Thai Beverage up 1.5% and Mapletree Commercial Trust up 1.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0551 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.00 -6.20 1.05 7.38 China -0.09 +1.95 -0.75 2.58 India +0.04 -0.24 0.49 13.64 Indonesia -0.32 -1.44 -0.11 1.58 Malaysia -0.01 -2.27 -0.02 -2.77 Philippines -0.47 +0.08 0.86 -2.28 S.Korea -0.10 -2.83 0.13 13.32 Singapore +0.00 -0.40 0.53 11.46 Taiwan -0.05 +3.03 0.88 17.87 Thailand +0.03 -3.70 -0.18 12.47 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Uttaresh.V)
Healthteletrader.com

Japan to lift its state of emergency

The Japanese government has confirmed that the state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas will be lifted. The country's panel of health experts has approved a plan for lifting the measures, which apply to the nation's capital as well as all other prefectures across Japan, according to Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura (pictured).
Public HealthMetro International

Olympics-Japan may keep some virus curbs until Games start -paper

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government is considering ending a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures as scheduled on June 20, but keeping some curbs such as on restaurant hours until the Olympics start in July, the Mainichi daily reported. New coronavirus infections in Olympics host Tokyo have...
Public HealthCourier News

The Latest: Japan looks to ease virus emergency in Tokyo

TOKYO — Japan is expected to ease a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and most other areas this weekend, with the Olympics starting in just over a month. Daily cases have since significantly declined and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to downgrade the state of emergency when it expires on Sunday to a less-stringent quasi-emergency for several weeks.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Japan Vows 'Safe and Secure' Olympics in Economic Blueprint - Draft

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government will include a pledge to achieve a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympic Games in its economic blueprint due out on Friday, according to a final draft seen by Reuters on Wednesday. An earlier draft blueprint only called for making the Olympics leave "various legacies" behind, while...
Retail24newshd.tv

South Africa extends curfew as virus cases surge

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday tightened restrictions, lengthening a curfew and restricting alcohol sales to control the spread of coronavirus as numbers of infections spiked over the past fortnight. The country, the worst affected by the pandemic on the continent, has seen the daily figures for new cases...
Sportsmix929.com

Olympics-Japan to ease state of emergency, focus on Games spectators

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is set outline how it will lift its “state of emergency” curbs while keeping some restrictions, including spectator numbers at big events, amid fears that next month’s Olympics could trigger a new wave of coronavirus infections. Media reports say the government is considering allowing up to...
Public Healthkhn.org

In Countdown To Olympics, Japan Relaxes Its State Of Emergency

Meanwhile, the E.U. is dropping travel restrictions for U.S. tourists, and France is easing its mask rules. Separately, five health workers were killed in Afghanistan while trying to vaccinate for polio. Japan on Thursday announced the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas from...
Asiaindustryglobalnews24.com

JAPAN DECIDES TO LIFT STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NINE PREFECTURES AHEAD OF OLYMPICS 2021

• A report by Reuters said that the Japanese government will be lifting the state of emergencies on June 20 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that is all set to start on July 23. As the date of sporting events Olympics is nearing, the government of Japan has decided to lift the state of emergency in nine of its 47 prefectures, which was imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Organizers Predict Safe Olympics, But Many in Japan Skeptical

Opinion polls have for months suggested most Japanese oppose holding the Olympics. Some medical experts warn the event could lead to coronavirus clusters or spread new variants. But with only a month to go until the Olympic cauldron is lit in Tokyo, organizers remain confident they can safely hold the...
SportsWFMZ-TV Online

Japan Olympics Tokyo Some Fans

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits. A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics. The decision announced Monday comes as organizers try to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, for each Olympic venue. All fans must be Japanese residents after spectators from abroad were banned. Officials said that if coronavirus cases rise again the rules could be changed and fans could still be barred all together. The decision comes as opposition among Japanese to holding the Games in July remains high, though may be softening, and as new infections in Tokyo have begun to subside.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Ugandan Olympic team quarantined in Japan after virus case

Eight members of the Ugandan Olympic team have been quarantined in Japan until early July, a local official said on Tuesday, after a coach tested positive for coronavirus when he arrived last week. The nine-member delegation, including boxers, coaches and officials, arrived on Saturday just over a month before the...
SportsBoston Globe

Japan’s Olympic responsibility

This summer’s Olympics in Tokyo could be an uplifting global event, a showcase of human achievement amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be a super-spreader event: either of the disease itself, or of the dangerous and premature notion that the pandemic is over. The International Olympics...