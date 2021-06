A tropical storm is currently forming in the Gulf of Mexico and could cause flooding and damage here in Louisiana. Most of us are celebrating and welcoming our summer in 2021, certainly more so than ever considering we didn't really have a summer last year. Yet, with the return of summer is nice and certainly cause for celebration, summer also means the return of our biggest enemy. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and remains until the end of November, and this year, we may be in for our first bout with mother nature right off the bat.