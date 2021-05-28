What to expect for your Memorial Day weekend weather
- Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and cooling as the cold front passes through
- Overnight low a cool 55°
- Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with a cooler-than-average high of 69°
- Warming slightly from Saturday into Sunday and Monday for a really nice Memorial Day weekend
- 70′s on Sunday and low 80′s on Monday
- Showers stay away and don’t return until next Tuesday
- Enjoy a beautiful weekend and Memorial Day!
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.