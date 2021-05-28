Cancel
Environment

What to expect for your Memorial Day weekend weather

By Brittani DuBose
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 19 days ago
  • Partly to mostly cloudy tonight and cooling as the cold front passes through
  • Overnight low a cool 55°
  • Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with a cooler-than-average high of 69°
  • Warming slightly from Saturday into Sunday and Monday for a really nice Memorial Day weekend
  • 70′s on Sunday and low 80′s on Monday
  • Showers stay away and don’t return until next Tuesday
  • Enjoy a beautiful weekend and Memorial Day!
  • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weathercast
Relief from the excessive heat & humidity has arrived now that our cold front has pushed to our south... This has allowed us to remain more seasonable this afternoon, topping out around 90° instead of in the mid-upper 90s. Feels like temperatures have also been more tolerable now that mugginess has decreased significantly. As clear skies will take us into the overnight hours, anticipate temperatures to drop into the upper 60s by tomorrow morning and, once again, top out in the low 90s by tomorrow afternoon. It will be another nice and seasonable day!