What to expect for your Memorial Day weekend weather

Relief from the excessive heat & humidity has arrived now that our cold front has pushed to our south... This has allowed us to remain more seasonable this afternoon, topping out around 90° instead of in the mid-upper 90s. Feels like temperatures have also been more tolerable now that mugginess has decreased significantly. As clear skies will take us into the overnight hours, anticipate temperatures to drop into the upper 60s by tomorrow morning and, once again, top out in the low 90s by tomorrow afternoon. It will be another nice and seasonable day!