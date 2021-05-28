WWE-NJPW discussing partnership, no indication of current status
WWE president Nick Khan has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about WWE becoming NJPW's exclusive American partner. Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that talks regarding the potential partnership date back to March or early April, but there's no indication where the discussions are currently at. If talks go anywhere, the deal would include WWE sending talent, including top stars, to work in NJPW.www.f4wonline.com