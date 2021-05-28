WWE-NJPW discussing partnership, no indication of current status

As much as many things in the wrestling industry evolve and change over time, the one thing most synonymous with pro wrestling has remained relatively the same for nearly 100 years. The wrestling ring, despite certain frills like apron designs and whether a company uses rubber-encased cable or taped ropes, hasn't evolved much in the history of the industry. TNA tried innovating things with a six-sided ring, but virtually no other company adopted it. Well, as it turns out, WWE might be trying out something pretty new and revolutionary in the history of the wrestling ring, even if it's not something we can see.