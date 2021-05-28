Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE-NJPW discussing partnership, no indication of current status

f4wonline.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE president Nick Khan has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling about WWE becoming NJPW's exclusive American partner. Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that talks regarding the potential partnership date back to March or early April, but there's no indication where the discussions are currently at. If talks go anywhere, the deal would include WWE sending talent, including top stars, to work in NJPW.

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ren Narita
Person
Rocky Romero
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
El Phantasmo
Person
Yuji Nagata
Person
Satoshi Kojima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#New Japan#Combat#Wwe Njpw#American#Ring Of Honor#Aew Dynamite#Kenta#Cmll#Roh#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Aleister Black discusses WWE release, Vince McMahon, creative

The now former Aleister Black (Tommy End) took to Twitch this afternoon to discuss his WWE release, Vince McMahon, and other subjects. On the hour-long stream, Black said that he was told that budget cuts were the reason for his release. He said that the last few years were like a “slow death” for the Aleister Black character, but would always be pitching ideas. He was excited for the ‘Dark Father’ storyline that had been playing out on TV for the last month, which culminated in an attack on Big E nearly two weeks ago on SmackDown, which was his final WWE appearance.
WWE411mania.com

Tom Phillips To Discuss His WWE Exit Tomorrow

Tom Phillips will be talking about his exit from WWE in an interview tomorrow. Phillips, who was released from WWE last week, has been announced for Richard Deitsch’s Sports Media podcast tomorrow. Deitsch noted that Phillips will talk about “exiting [WWE], the challenges of calling WWE wrestling & what he hopes to do next.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Discusses Scrapped Plans To Tag With His Brother In WWE

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about his brother, Eric Angle, who spent three years in WWE, making sporadic appearances to help him while he was a heel. Eric left the WWE in 2003 after debuting in 2000 at Survivor Series....
WWE411mania.com

More Details On NJPW-WWE Negotiations, Deal Rumored To Be To Help NXT Brand

It was reported last week that WWE and NJPW had been in talks since either March or April for some sort of partnership. While fans speculated on the possibilities, an update later stated that it was more for having Daniel Bryan work in both promotions more than a full-on exchange of talent.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has not returned to the squared circle since her match against the fomer WWE star Ronda Rousey. She recently revealed if she is considering making an in-ring return. Stephanie McMahon drops hints about Ronda Rousey return?. Stephanie spoke on Yahoo Finance, and was asked...
WWE411mania.com

Why WWE & NJPW Agreement Is Better Off Dead In The Water

Buried away in this past week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, was a tidbit that WWE was supposedly in talks with New Japan to become their “sole American partner,” or words to that effect. Of course, the Internet had a field day with that. Some posited dream cards for a joint WWE...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Update On NJPW-WWE Negotiations About Possible Partnership

Last week it was reported that WWE and NJPW were in discussions for a possible partnership. This deal would see WWE become NJPW’s exclusive American partner. There were also discussions of Daniel Bryan, should he re-sign with WWE, working dates for NJPW. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Chris Jericho’s NJPW Status

AEW star Chris Jericho is reportedly no longer signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jericho had been signed to AEW and NJPW contracts at once for a brief period, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that he is not under contract to the top Japanese promotion any longer. The...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE & NJPW Deal Set To Be More ‘NXT Focused’

WWE and NJPW are working on something, and talks have been ongoing for about two months now. Tony Khan obviously didn’t think there was much of a risk to this deal actually happening since he threw major shade at Nick Khan. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal between...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Miz Talks Recovery From Injury, Reports About It, His WWE Status

The Miz is not medically cleared to wrestle after suffering an injury at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view where he worked a zombie lumberjack match with Damien Priest. The former WWE Champion lost the match, but more notably, Miz suffered a torn ACL in the process. The severity of the injury is something to note as there is a difference in how long he’d be sidelined. If it’s a partial tear he can allow his body to heal or even continue to work. However, if it’s a full gear then he would be expected to be out of action for around 7-9 months.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Is Currently Testing A New Ring They Might Use Soon

As much as many things in the wrestling industry evolve and change over time, the one thing most synonymous with pro wrestling has remained relatively the same for nearly 100 years. The wrestling ring, despite certain frills like apron designs and whether a company uses rubber-encased cable or taped ropes, hasn't evolved much in the history of the industry. TNA tried innovating things with a six-sided ring, but virtually no other company adopted it. Well, as it turns out, WWE might be trying out something pretty new and revolutionary in the history of the wrestling ring, even if it's not something we can see.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

The Miz Clarifies WWE Status And Injury Reports

The Miz recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and clarified his WWE status after reportedly suffering a torn ACL during the Zombie Lumberjack loss to Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash. As we’ve noted, Miz reportedly suffered the ACL tear during that match, but the severity was unknown and...
WWEPWMania

Latest On Negotiations Between WWE and NJPW Officials

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was not the first one in the company to bring up a possible working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, according to an update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was reported last week that Khan has been in talks with NJPW officials about WWE possibly becoming the official American partner for the Japanese organization. The talks reportedly date back to late March or early April. It was later revealed that Daniel Bryan possibly working some NJPW dates was a big topic of discussion in the negotiations.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Keith Lee Posts A Cryptic Message Regarding His WWE Status

As many of you know by now, Keith Lee has been kept off WWE television as of late and the reason for his absence is currently unknown. Lee is known as a very private person backstage and very few people are “in the know” as it pertains to his condition and status.
WWEComicBook

WWE: Daniel Bryan Reportedly Not In Talks With New Japan For Partnership

Rumors have been swirling that the WWE has been in talks with New Japan Pro Wrestling to begin a partnership between two of the biggest professional wrestling organizations in the world today, but it seems as if superstar Daniel Bryan has not been a part of these discussions recently. While Bryant was reportedly mentioned frequently in the earliest stages of the discussions between these two companies, more than likely making appearances as a part of New Japan, it seems as if the latest talks have squashed that idea and the current status of the partnership remains unknown.
WWEthesmackdownhotel.com

WWE 2K22 Roster Predictions [June 2021]: Current Superstars & Legends

Considering WWE 2K Games always aimed to make bigger rosters every year it's fair to assume we might get it once again. We already have 6 confirmed superstars, not all might be playable like Booker T or Ric Flair, but it is more likely they will be. I have divided this list into various sections with a current roster that is most likely to make the cut, some less likely superstars from NXT and NXT UK, and the list of superstars that could possibly be scanned in the past and might just make the game, but the chances are slim. Here are our WWE 2K22 Roster Predictions.