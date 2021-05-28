Even With the 16GB RAM Option for the M1 iPad Pro, Apps Are Reportedly Limited to Using Just 5GB of Memory
Apple certainly outdid itself, not only when it unveiled the M1 iPad Pro, but revealing that customers can configure it with up to 16GB RAM if they can pay for it. This makes the flagship tablet no less than sporting desktop-level hardware, but unfortunately, it is the iPadOS platform that severely limits the new slate. According to a forum post, apps are limited to using just 5GB of RAM, irrespective of how much memory your iPad Pro ships with.wccftech.com