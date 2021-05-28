Even With the 16GB RAM Option for the M1 iPad Pro, Apps Are Reportedly Limited to Using Just 5GB of Memory

I am one of those who switched to an Apple computer with an M1 processor (because my previous Mac will not run Big Sur, only Catalina). From the bits and pieces I have read over the past few months, I have come to understand that those of us who have an x86-based Windows OS as a guest (Windows 7 in my case) are, to put it succinctly, sxxt out of luck. There is no solution forthcoming for those operating systems - ever.