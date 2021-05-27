Cancel
Florida State

May 27, 2021 Legals

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION. The Department of Environmental Protection gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Grassy Bell Dairy, Jan Henderson, Owner, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 to operate a concentrated animal feeding operation (SIC Code: 0241). This is an existing rotationally-grazed dairy with a maximum annual average mature cow population of 2324 (1829 lactating/pot/cripple and 495 and dry) and 16 bulls. Lactating cows are walked daily from the rotational grazing areas for milking/feeding. Dry cows may be grazed offsite on the 179-acre pasture. The dairy site encompasses approximately 834 acres. The facility is located at latitude 29° 41’ 12” N, longitude 82° 50’ 9” W, on 2301 SW 32nd Place, Bell, Florida 32619 in Gilchrist County. The Department has assigned permit file number FLA728004-004-IW4A to the proposed project.

