At 47, Ogata won’t give up on being first Japanese-born driver to break a NASCAR barrier

By Alex Andrejev
heraldsun.com
 28 days ago

Akinori Ogata doesn’t always understand his spotter, which at times makes driving his truck at 180 miles per hour difficult. Quick communication on the team radio is essential to competitive racing. Still, Ogata is usually able to make it through a race unscathed as spotter Randy Bradshaw feeds him quick...

www.heraldsun.com
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
