Video Games

Daily news (May 28): King’s Bounty II / Shiro to Kuro no Alice for Nintendo Switch

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 19 days ago

Today’s Daily news: Japanese release for King’s Bounty II, but also…. Koch Media have announced that they will release King’s Bounty II in Japan on August 24th (same day as Europe and North America). It will be available at retail and on the Nintendo eShop, and it will cost 6 480 Yen + taxes.

