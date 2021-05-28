Daily news (May 28): King’s Bounty II / Shiro to Kuro no Alice for Nintendo Switch

I usually enjoy going back to older games I originally missed, especially from genres I’m interested in. I may have passed over it for whatever reason when it came out, but it’s never too late to give it a shot. It has led to me discovering some true classics that built their genre into what it is today. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, though? Not one of those times. This game is an example of my other experience going back to older games: where I wonder why it was ever popular in the first place. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance isn’t just an unfun and overly simplistic game with terrible combat now, it was even for the time. This was the time period of Titan Quest, Divine Divinity, Gauntlet Legends, Dungeon Siege, and freaking Diablo II. This game is in a totally different league, and not a good one.