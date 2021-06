Well, it’s officially the fourth anniversary of Nintendo’s E3 announcement of Metroid Prime 4. And at their Nintendo Direct presentation today during E3, we were all expecting/hoping for an update on the game. They were quick to reassure us that it was still in development, but to tide us over, they had another Metroid game to give us. Cut to a trailer showing Samus and the title of…Metroid 5??? Then cut to footage of classic 2D Metroid gameplay, with the reveal that this is the fifth entry in the main series after the original game, Return of Samus, Super Metroid, and Fusion. It’s name? Metroid Dread.