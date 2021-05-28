First Cow review - beautifully realised frontier drama

“You’re going to fit right in in Beaverfield — everything here is a little questionable,” Cecily (Milana Vayntraub) tells Finn (Sam Richardson) in “Werewolves Within” as she shows the new U.S. Forest Service ranger around town. She may be underselling the place, which would seem to hide more than its storefronts under the snow that blankets the town and while Finn is there to protect the forest, he may not be capable of seeing the trees, thrust into action almost immediately upon his arrival as the only one to have a badge of any kind during a power outage in which a dead body surfaces at the inn he’s staying at, making all those who are huddled there for warmth a suspect.