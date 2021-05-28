First Cow review - beautifully realised frontier drama
That's the frontier spirit: Orion Lee and John Magaro in 'First Cow' — Kelly Reichardt is one ofAmerica’s most distinctive directors, whose meticulously detailed, character and place-driven dramas have a lowkey vibe that belies their impact. Not many directors could make a yarn about a couple of baking entrepreneurs whose only crime is to milk someone else’s cow, which is as gripping, moving, and ceaselessly fascinating as this.theartsdesk.com