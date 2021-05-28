Cancel
Buying Cars

This $28m custom Rolls-Royce was built for a billionaire’s picnic

By Nik Berg
hagerty.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first object to emerge from Rolls-Royce’s newly-reintroduced Coachbuild department is a 19-feet-long picnic hamper. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail commission’s stand out feature is a sloping rear deck that houses everything you could need for al-fresco dining, from a champagne fridge to cocktail tables, bar stools, and even a parasol to prevent its owners from overdoing their perfect suntans. All these features are revealed when the deck’s butterfly doors open at the touch of a button in a motion that Rolls-Royce describes as “balletic”.

www.hagerty.com
