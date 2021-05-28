This $28m custom Rolls-Royce was built for a billionaire’s picnic

We have all heard the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to.” This Brewster bodied Rolls-Royce might just be the car that created that saying. At very least this 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Brougham Brewster gives the old saying a whole lot of meaning. Many cars over the course of the past 135-years have been specially ordered. This is especially true for a certain period in time, where automakers for the most part were only commissioned for the chassis. Of course mass production automaker’s put a damper on the practice after WWII. Maybe it was not economical or maybe it had to do with demand. Who knows, it could have been a mix of the two. What is absolutely clear though, is that the old saying is 100% true and this car is a noteworthy example.