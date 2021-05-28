Bicyclist Injury Reported in Sacramento Hit-and-Run Collision

Accident Involving Fleeing Driver on Power Inn Road Injures Bicycle Rider. A bicyclist injury occurred on May 26 after the rider was struck by a hit-and-run driver. The accident was reported shortly after 8:00 in the morning at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. It was called in by the pedestrian’s father, who said his son was struck as he was riding his bicycle to school, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Sacramento Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene, where they determined that injuries had occurred to the bicycle rider. The incident is being investigated by the CHP to find out how it happened and to locate the hit-and-run driver.